Curate (XCUR) Trading 66.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003235 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $10.42 million and $965,936.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,609,977 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

