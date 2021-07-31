Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 16,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Curis by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $6,566,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

