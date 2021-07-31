CustomContractNetwork Trading Down 42.3% Over Last Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 78.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $81,870.26 and $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00347424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000704 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

