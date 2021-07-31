Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 265,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 249,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.