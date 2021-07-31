CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post sales of $70.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.94 billion and the highest is $71.30 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $281.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

