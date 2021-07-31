CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.67% of CyberOptics worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.96 million, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

