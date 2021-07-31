Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $423.42

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $157,685.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $423.42 or 0.00999302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

