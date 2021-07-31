CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,228 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.39% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

