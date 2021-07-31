Cypress Capital Group Acquires 3,885 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

