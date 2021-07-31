Cypress Capital Group Buys 2,253 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,978. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

