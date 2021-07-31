Cypress Capital Group Buys 348 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX traded up $17.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.41. 1,651,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

