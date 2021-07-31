Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

