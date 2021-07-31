Cypress Capital Group Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $232.64. 1,098,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,395. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

