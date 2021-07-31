Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

