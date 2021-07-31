Cypress Capital Group Has $14.95 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.20. 5,346,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.