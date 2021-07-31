Cypress Capital Group Has $20.99 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.