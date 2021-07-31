Cypress Capital Group Purchases 14,817 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. 24,528,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.