Cypress Capital Group Purchases 6,466 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 294,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,663. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

