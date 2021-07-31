Cypress Capital Group Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 261,607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.65. 109,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

