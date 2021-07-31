Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,899 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

