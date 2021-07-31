Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,807 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.72. 2,687,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.