Cypress Capital Group Sells 938 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. 4,688,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

