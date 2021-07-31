Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CELP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 11,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,477. Cypress Environmental Partners has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

