D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 28,466 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of CAI International worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAI shares. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

