D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,099 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $85,041,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.57.

Shares of VAC opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

