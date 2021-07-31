D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $83.21 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

