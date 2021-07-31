D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 117,707 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 719.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,707 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Generation Bio worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,686 shares of company stock worth $6,776,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

