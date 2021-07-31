D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 169,618 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 328.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169,618 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

