D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 91,718 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.65% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.07 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

