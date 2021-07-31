D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $23.48 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

