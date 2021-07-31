D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 409,081 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.87 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $547.43 million, a P/E ratio of -228.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

