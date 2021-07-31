D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 88,868 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.
In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
