D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 88,868 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

