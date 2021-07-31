D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,641 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

