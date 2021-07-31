D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 610,460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sally Beauty worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.92 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

