D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in ORIX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

