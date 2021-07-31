D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Coherus BioSciences worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

