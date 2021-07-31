D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.