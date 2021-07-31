D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Caesarstone worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTE stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $457.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

