D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1,152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,453 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 52.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,398,183 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.