D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Lindsay worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.87. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

