D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of BlueLinx worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 over the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXC stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $406.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.