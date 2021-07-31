D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 242,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pretium Resources worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 80,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,001,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVG. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.