D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,921 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Inovalon worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INOV. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

