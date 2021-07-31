D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,560 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.47% of comScore worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of comScore by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 11.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 669,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of comScore by 113.4% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

