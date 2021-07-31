D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

