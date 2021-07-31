D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,289 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89.
Change Healthcare Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
