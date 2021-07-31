D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,289 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

