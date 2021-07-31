D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of IGM Biosciences worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $329,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

