D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $3.83 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

