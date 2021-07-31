D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $3.91 Million in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 427,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Euronav at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 113.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.65 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

