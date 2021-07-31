D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ABB by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ABB by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ABB by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

